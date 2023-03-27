Scotland’s ruling SNP picks Humza Yousaf to succeed Sturgeon

Scotland’s governing party has elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence movement.



Yousaf will lead the Scottish National Party as a successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who unexpectedly stepped down in February after eight years as leader of the party and of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

The 37-year-old Scot of Pakistani heritage was the favourite to win the leadership race. He was recently the health secretary in charge of the crisis-hit National Health Service (NHS) during the coronavirus pandemic.

