Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon confirms resignation

Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.
Andrew Cowan - Pool/Getty Images
  • Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has resigned. 
  • An election will take place to replace Sturgeon as Scottish National Party leader. 
  • Sturgeon became the leader of the SNP since 2014. 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday confirmed her surprise resignation, announcing an election would take place to replace her as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.

Despite ruling out quitting less than a month ago, she told reporters: "In my head and in my heart I know that that time has now come."

Sturgeon, 52, became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55% to 45% to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

She led her party to a resounding success at the 2015 UK election, winning 56 of 59 seats in Scotland and establishing it as Britain's third largest party, before she retained control over the devolved parliament at more recent elections.

But she has recently become embroiled in a row with the London government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and some of her own voters, over a gender recognition bill and London has blocked the path to another independence referendum.

The BBC cited a source close to Sturgeon as saying:

She's had enough.

Sturgeon's SNP suffered a blow in November when the United Kingdom's top court ruled that her Scottish government could not hold a second referendum without approval from the British parliament.

Successive Conservative governments in London have said the 2014 referendum was a once-in-a-generation decision and could not be repeated so soon.

*Additional reporting by Reuters


