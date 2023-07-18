1h ago

Share

Search for missing after landslide kills 8 in Colombia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors on Tuesday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least eight people dead and some eleven missing in central Colombia.
Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors on Tuesday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least eight people dead and some eleven missing in central Colombia.
Handout/Colombian Police/AFP
  • At least eight people died after landslide, triggered by heavy rains hit the Quetame municipality on Tuesday. 
  • Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors following the downpours that destroyed several homes and roads. 
  • Quetame mayor Camilo Parrado said some households "lost two, three, even four family members."

Rescue teams with drones searched for survivors Tuesday after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least eight people dead and about a dozen missing in central Colombia, authorities said.

Several homes were destroyed and a major trade artery blocked by mud after torrential rains hit the Quetame municipality in Colombia's Cundinamarca department late Monday.

The dead included one child, civil defense director Jorge Diaz told AFP.

Six people were injured in the deluge and 20 homes razed, he said.

"It has not been possible to quantify the number of missing persons, but there is talk of 11... We are trying to identify the people who lived in the 20 destroyed houses," said Diaz.

READ | Rescuers recover last body from flooded South Korean tunnel

Quetame Mayor Camilo Parrado said some households "lost two, three, even four family members."

Mud was piled a meter high, up to two meters in some places, he told El Dorado Radio, making for a "very complex" search and rescue operation.

"Relief agencies with drones are resuming the search," said the mayor.

Firefighters have evacuated dozens of survivors, six of whom were taken to hospital.

The Cundinamarca fire department put the estimated number of missing people at 20.

 Trucks trapped 

Diaz said the landslide buried part of a road linking Bogota to the southeast of the country - one of the country's main freight routes.

It happened near a toll post some 60 kilometres from the capital, and destroyed a bridge.

Large rocks and mud now obstruct the road between Bogota and Villavicencio, an AFP reporter observed, with several trucks and motorcycles trapped in mud.

On Twitter, President Gustavo Petro offered his condolences to the families of victims and said the disaster demonstrated the need to bolster infrastructure around at-risk areas.

The rainy season in Colombia started in June and usually lasts until November.

Colombia landslide
Rescue personnel worked at the site of a landslide in the municipality of Quetame, Cundinamarca department in Colombia where eight people died.

Last year, seasonal flooding in the country left some 300 dead overall, including 34 people who died when an avalanche swallowed up a bus and other vehicles.

Colombia declared a national disaster in 2022 over the rains linked to an exceptionally long La Nina weather phenomenon, which cools surface temperatures and causes flooding in some parts of the world.

Earlier this month, the UN's World Meteorological Organization warned that extreme weather and climate shocks were becoming more acute in Latin America and the Caribbean.

ALSO READ | Colombian children who survived five weeks in jungle released from hospital

Many recent events in the region were influenced by La Nina "but also bore the hallmark of human-induced climate change," it said.

The UN agency cautioned that an El Nino event that has taken route in the aftermath of La Nina, will "bring with it more extreme weather."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
colombiaheavy rainlandslides
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the unveiling of two Madiba statues in Mthatha to mark Mandela Day?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We don't need any more monuments of Mandela
39% - 568 votes
They'll help keep his memory alive for future generations
7% - 98 votes
Why not spend on charitable causes instead?
55% - 801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

7h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

6h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.31
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.06
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
983.22
+0.0%
Palladium
1,316.43
+1.3%
Gold
1,975.72
+1.1%
Silver
25.03
+0.7%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,858
-0.2%
All Share
77,099
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,061
+0.4%
Industrial 25
105,127
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,779
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

13h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo