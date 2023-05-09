20m ago

Share

Search paused for schoolboy missing in New Zealand caves

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The search has been suspended for a New Zealand teen who went missing on a school trip to a popular cave complex. 
  • The group encountered heavy rain during the trip. 
  • Three caves where the pupil went missing are prone to flash flooding. 

New Zealand rescue teams suspended their search for a schoolboy who went missing Tuesday while caving with classmates and teachers during heavy rainfall.

The boy was part of an outdoor education class that "encountered a severe weather event" while visiting the popular Abbey Caves complex north of Auckland.

Heavy rain has lashed the area for days, with almost 10 centimetres (four inches) expected on Tuesday alone, making caves liable to flash flooding.

It was not clear how the boy disappeared, but police, fire and emergency rescue crews searched for several hours in vain before suspending efforts as darkness fell.

Northland Police said in a statement: 

The search is expected to resume at first light tomorrow and a cordon will remain in place this evening and overnight.

Fourteen classmates - aged about 15 to 16 years old - and two teachers, all from nearby Whangarei Boys High School, were accounted for.

Police said family liaison officers and victim support had been assigned to assist the boy's family as they faced a long overnight wait for news.

New Zealand is approaching the austral winter, and nighttime temperatures are expected to dip to 16 degrees Celsius (61 Fahrenheit), with rainfall expected to ease.

READ | Residents evacuated in Australia as heavy rains trigger floods

"This is a tragic incident, and we understand many will be impacted by what has happened today," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

"Our thoughts are with the 'whanau' (family) of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school."

School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the ordeal had been "hugely upsetting for all concerned".

But amid anger and recriminations about why the group had chosen to go out in potentially treacherous conditions, she urged parents to be patient in a school Facebook post.

She said:

In time we will seek to understand how this situation occurred, but for now I ask that we stay united.

Abbey Caves are roughly five kilometres (three miles) from the city of Whangarei and feature three caves that "are prone to flash flooding", according to the council website.

Before the incident, information on the school website said their outdoor education policy was that a teacher in charge would check the forecast to decide if "the weather is suitable for the trip".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aucklandnew zealandcaverescueflood
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
16% - 693 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 787 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 2990 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.22
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.21
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,069.72
+0.2%
Palladium
1,552.79
+0.6%
Gold
2,028.28
+0.3%
Silver
25.46
-0.4%
Brent Crude
77.01
+2.2%
Top 40
72,145
-1.1%
All Share
77,705
-1.1%
Resource 10
71,061
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,023
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo