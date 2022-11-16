SEE | More celestial majesty as James Webb telescope reveals blazing hourglass around forming star

58m ago

NASA's Mark Clampin talks about an image of the protostar L1527 made by the James Webb Space Telescope.
CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Ge

The James Webb Space Telescope unveiled its latest image of celestial majesty on Wednesday, an ethereal hourglass of orange and blue dust being shot out from a newly forming star at its centre.

The colourful clouds are only visible in infrared light, so had never been seen before being captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), NASA and the European Space Agency said in a statement.

The very young star, known as protostar L1527, is hidden in darkness by the edge of a rotating disk of gas at the neck of the hourglass.

However light spills out from the top and bottom of the disk, lighting up the hourglass-shaped clouds.

The clouds are created by material ejected from the star colliding with surrounding matter, the statement said. The dust is thinnest in the blue sections and thickest in the orange parts, it added.

The protostar, which is just 100 000 years old and at the earliest stage of star formation, is not yet able to generate its own energy.

This undated composite handout image from NASAs Ja
The Protostar within the dark cloud L1527 with ejections from the star above and below appear orange and blue in the infrared view.
AFP Handout / ESA, NASA, CSA, STScI / AFP

The surrounding black disk, which is around the size of our solar system, will feed material to the protostar until it eventually reaches "the threshold for nuclear fusion to begin," the statement said.

"Ultimately, this view of L1527 provides a window into what our Sun and solar system looked like in their infancy," it added.

The protostar is located in the Taurus molecular cloud, a stellar nursery home to hundreds of nearly formed stars around 430 light years from Earth.

