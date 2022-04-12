1h ago

add bookmark

SEE | Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Rescuers used their hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in Philippines.
  • The death toll from a tropical storm rose to 42.
  • At least 27 people are missing after the landslides and the death toll is expected to rise.

Rescuers hampered by mud and rain on Tuesday used their bare hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi rose to 42.

Tens of thousands fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days, dumping heavy rain that flooded houses, severed roads and knocked out power.

At least 36 people died and 27 were missing after landslides slammed into multiple villages around Baybay City in Leyte province - the hardest hit by the storm - local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured.

philippines,mudslide
Coast guard personnel evacuating local residents from their flooded homes in the town of Panitan, Capiz province, as heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Megi inundated the area. (AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD)

Three people were also killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Rescue efforts continued under the cover of nightfall Tuesday in Leyte province's Pilar village, after an avalanche of mud and earth pushed most of the houses of about 400 residents into the sea.

"The initial estimate is that 80 percent of the houses were washed out," Reinz Corbeza, a civil defence official of Abuyog municipality - which includes Pilar - told AFP.

He added that about 50 people had survived or been rescued by boat after roads to Pilar were cut off by landslides.

Most of the confirmed deaths in Leyte were in the mountainous village of Mailhi, near Baybay City, where 14 bodies were found after a "mudflash" buried homes, Army Captain Kaharudin Cadil told AFP.

"It's supposed to be the dry season but maybe climate change has upended that," said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for Baybay City.

philippines,mudslide
This aerial photo shows the collapsed mountain side and buried houses in the village of Bunga, Baybay town, Leyte province, in southern Philippines. (Bobbie ALOTA / AFP)

Cano said the hilly region of corn, rice and coconut farms was prone to landslides, but they were usually small and not fatal.

'Mudflash' burying homes 

Drone footage showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed Bunga, another community devastated by the storm.

At least seven people had been killed and 21 villagers were missing in Bunga, which was reduced to a few rooftops poking through the mud.

Apple Sheena Bayno was forced to flee after her house in Baybay City flooded. She told AFP her family was still recovering from a super typhoon in December.

"We're still fixing our house and yet it's being hit again," she said.

Rescue efforts were also focused on the nearby village of Kantagnos, which an official said had been hit by two landslides.

Kantagnos resident Daniel Racaza, 26, said he was asleep when a wave of mud and water swept over the riverside community.

He managed to escape with his boyfriend and 16 relatives, but an aunt was caught in the torrent.

Racaza told AFP by telephone from a high school where they are sheltering:

I only managed to save my cellphone and we have nothing to go back to.

Some other residents also fled in time or were pulled out of the mud alive, but four villagers have been confirmed dead and many are still feared trapped.

A Philippine Coast Guard video on Facebook showed six rescuers carrying a mud-caked woman on a stretcher, while other victims were piggybacked to safety.

"We're looking for many people, there are 210 households there," Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos Cari told local broadcaster DZMM Teleradyo.

First major storm of 2022 

The military has joined coast guard, police and fire protection personnel in the search and rescue efforts, which have been hampered by bad weather

National disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said landslides around Baybay City had reached settlements "outside the danger zone", catching many residents by surprise.

philippines,mudslide
Residents wait for news of relatives after a mountain side collapsed. (Bobbie ALOTA / AFP)

Megi is the first major storm to hit the country this year.

Whipping up seas, it forced dozens of ports to suspend operations and stranded more than 9,000 people at the start of Holy Week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The storm comes four months after super typhoon Rai devastated swathes of the archipelago nation, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Scientists have long warned typhoons are strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer due to climate change.

The Philippines - ranked among the most vulnerable nations to its impacts - is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philippinesweatherclimate change
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6254 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2655 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.50
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
18.88
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
15.71
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,974.21
+1.1%
Silver
25.58
+1.9%
Palladium
2,364.50
-2.9%
Platinum
978.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,780
-0.9%
All Share
73,802
-0.8%
Resource 10
81,610
-0.6%
Industrial 25
78,991
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,915
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo