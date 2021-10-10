44m ago

SEE | Sixteen killed after plane crash in Russia’s Tatarstan region

At least 16 people have been killed and seven injured after a plane crashed in Russia’s Tatarstan region, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The plane was carrying a group of parachute jumpers, the emergencies ministry was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said. The remaining 16 are “without signs of life”, a representative of the emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency.

The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. The crash took place at about 09:23.

Crashed Aircraft in Russian
Rescuers working at the crash site of the L-410 plane crash near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan.
Aircraft crash in Russia
Wreckage at a site of the L-410 plane crash near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Images published by the ministry showed the aircraft broken in half with a severely dented nose.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

Last month, an ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east, killing six people.

All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.

The country also frequently experiences non-fatal air incidents that result in rerouted flights and emergency landings, usually stemming from technical issues.

Flying in Russia can be particularly dangerous in the vast country’s isolated regions, such as the Arctic and the Far East, where weather conditions are frequently extreme.

