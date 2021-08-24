1h ago

add bookmark

SEE | Taliban issue new warning against airlift extension as deadline looms

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People who want to flee the country wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport while the evacuation flights continue in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 24, 2021. (Photo by HaroonÃ?Â Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
People who want to flee the country wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport while the evacuation flights continue in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 24, 2021. (Photo by HaroonÃ?Â Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • The Taliban will not agree to an extension to evacuate Afghans although European nations say they will not be able to airlift at-risk Afghans by the cut-off.
  • The Taliban also told the US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans.
  • US President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure to negotiate more time for evacuations.

The Taliban on Tuesday said they would not agree to an extension of a looming deadline to evacuate Afghans from Kabul airport, even as Western countries said they were running out of time.

European nations have said they would not be able to airlift at-risk Afghans before the 31 August cut-off, and United States President Joe Biden has faced calls from all corners to extend the evacuation window.

But speaking at a press conference in the capital Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamist group would not agree to an extension, and told the US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans.

afghanistan,kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (C) makes a speech as he holds a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan on 24 August 2021. (Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mujahid also said female Afghan government workers should stay home until security conditions in the country improve.

US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would not allow the US to extend the deadline for a complete withdrawal.

READ | UK govt warns Taliban could shut Kabul airport if US extends troop withdrawal past 31 August

President Biden has said he would stick to the schedule, but faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the evacuations.

Germany said on Tuesday that Western allies simply cannot fly every Afghan who needs protection out of Kabul before the cut-off date.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV:

Even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out.

Earlier France said it would have to end evacuations from Kabul's airport on Thursday if the US stuck to the deadline, and Spain said it would not be able to rescue all Afghans who served Spanish missions.

Britain, meanwhile, has said it will lobby for an extension at a virtual G7 summit later Tuesday.

'They don't accept women' 

About 50 000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul's airport since the Taliban swept into power nine days ago, according to the US government.

afghanistan,kabul
Several people, including children arrive at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base from Afghanistan, 23 August 2021, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of sharia law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001, or retribution for working with the US-backed government over the past two decades.

The Taliban, who ended two decades of war with an astonishingly swift rout of government forces, has been publicly tolerant of the evacuation effort.

But on Tuesday Mujahid reiterated an earlier Taliban warning against extending the airlift.

He also said Americans were taking "Afghan experts" such as engineers out of Afghanistan.

"We ask them to stop this process," he said.

afghanistan,kabul
Children, who are among the biggest victims of the evacuations during temperatures exceeding 35 degrees and thirst, are received water and food, distributed by Turkish soldiers, around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on 22 August 2021. After Taliban takeover the control of capital Kabul, thousands of people continue to wait around the airport. (Photo by Aykut Karadag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Taliban achieved their stunning victory thanks to Biden pulling out nearly all American troops from Afghanistan, following through on a deal struck with the movement by then-president Donald Trump.

However, Biden was forced to redeploy thousands of troops after the fall of Kabul to oversee the airlift.

According to the Washington Post, US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, although no details were reported and neither the CIA nor the Taliban confirmed it.

'Time is running out' 

The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and left at least eight people dead.

Some have been crushed to death and at least one, a youth football player, died after falling off a plane.

The German defence ministry said on Monday an Afghan soldier was killed and three others wounded in a firefight with unknown assailants.

Margarita Robles, the Spanish defence minister, said the security situation was getting worse.

"The Taliban are becoming more aggressive, there is gunfire, violence is more obvious," she said in an interview with news radio Cadena Ser.

The situation is frankly dramatic and besides, with each passing day, it is worse because people are conscious that time is running out.


Door-to-door hunt 

The Taliban have repeatedly claimed to be different from their 1990s incarnation, and have declared an amnesty for government forces and officials.

But an intelligence assessment conducted for the United Nations said militants were going door-to-door hunting former government officials and those who worked with US and NATO forces.

In the capital and other cities, the former insurgents have enforced some sense of calm, with their fighters patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.

The Taliban are also intent on quashing the last notable Afghan military resistance to their rule, made up of ex-government forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of the capital.

The Panjshir has long been known as an anti-Taliban bastion.

One of the leaders of the movement, named the National Resistance Front, is the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2857 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4605 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1050 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.00
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,805.18
-0.0%
Silver
23.89
+1.1%
Palladium
2,456.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,016.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
61,180
+1.0%
All Share
67,452
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,130
+0.9%
Industrial 25
83,927
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,198
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

15h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane...

7h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane carry SA flag
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo