1h ago

add bookmark

Senators call on Biden to impose sanctions over Hong Kong paper closure

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US Senator Pat Toomey and Senator Chris Van Hollen called on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions of those responsible for the closure of Apple Daily.
  • The Hong Kong newspaper's assets were frozen, forcing it to close.
  • The senators suggested that banks were involved.

Two leading US senators have called on President Joe Biden to use powers under a bill they authored to impose sanctions on those responsible for forcing the closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper, suggesting foreign banks were among those implicated.

The letter from Senator Pat Toomey, Republican ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, a committee member, referred to a Reuters report last month that Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee sent letters to Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank threatening up to seven years' jail for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city.

READ | Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff after asset freeze, says aide

Lee had ordered the branches to freeze Lai's accounts, "which they appear to have done", said a text of the senators' letter made available to Reuters.

It said some 500 police officers earlier this week raided the Apple Daily's offices and arrested its executives and Hong Kong’s Security Bureau then ordered Apple Daily's banks to freeze the newspaper’s assets, "directly resulting in its closure".

The senators said their Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed last year required the US secretary of state to identify to congress any foreign person, including foreign businesses "materially contributing" to the "inability of the people of Hong Kong to enjoy the freedom of assembly, speech, press, or independent rule of law".

"It seems very likely that the breath-taking crackdown on Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily involves numerous foreign persons to whom Section 5 of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act applies," the letter said.

"We urge your administration to comprehensively enforce the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in the immediate wake of the injustice imposed upon Jimmy Lai and the forced closure of Apple Daily," it said.

Mandatory sanctions

WATCH | Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

The senators' legislation requires mandatory sanctions on persons and entities that directly undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and secondary sanctions on banks that do business with those entities and persons.

In their letter, the senators added that it was their understanding that the orders to the foreign banks were issued in an extrajudicial manner, by a single official outside of the court system, and without any criminal charges or subpoenas.

"These orders solidify the impression of many that the rule of law is no more in Hong Kong," they said.

In May, a Citi spokesperson said in response to the Reuters story that the bank was required to comply with all laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates. HSBC declined to comment, but CEO Noel Quinn said previously that the bank has to comply with police requests in any country in the world.

On Thursday, Biden called the closure of the Apple Daily a "sad day for media freedom" and said it signalled "intensifying repression" by China, while vowing to maintain support for the people of the Chinese-ruled territory.

He made no mention of any plans to impose further sanctions over the crackdown.

In March, the Biden administration identified 24 Chinese officials previously sanctioned by the Trump administration as responsible for reducing Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.

It said foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with them were now subject to sanctions.

However, in its latest report to Congress required under the bill in May, the Treasury Department did not identify any foreign financial institutions doing business with those persons.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschina
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
27% - 428 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
73% - 1148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.07
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,782.92
+0.4%
Silver
26.15
+0.8%
Palladium
2,619.69
-1.1%
Platinum
1,107.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.56
+0.5%
Top 40
60,015
-0.3%
All Share
66,104
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,813
+0.2%
Industrial 25
86,267
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,061
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

8h ago

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo