41m ago

add bookmark

Senior Tory says Boris Johnson should quit if rules broken

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.
Getty
  • The leader of the Conservatives in Scotland has said that the UK PM should resign if he broke government rules over the funding of the revamp of his flat.
  • UK Foreign Secretary said that Boris Johnson had been "crystal clear" about the funding.
  • It appears that Johnson and his fiancee reportedly ran up a bill approaching 200,000 pounds.

A senior British Conservative broke ranks on Sunday to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, if it is proven that he broke government rules over the funding of a lavish revamp of his Downing Street flat.

The call from Douglas Ross, leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, came as new opinion polls showed the ruling party's lead over the main opposition Labour party has been slashed, ahead of British local elections on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Conservative party took seriously an investigation by the powerful Electoral Commission into the apartment funding, but dismissed the allegations as "tittle-tattle".

He told Sky News television that Johnson had been "crystal clear" about paying for the redecoration himself, although Labour and others point out that he has failed to answer if the bill was secretly footed by a party donor initially.

READ | Boris Johnson faces formal probe over funding of Downing Street apartment renovation

Raab also said he had "no idea" if the prime minister had sought help from Conservative donors to pay for his childcare and personal trainer, as reported by the Sunday Times.

The newspaper quoted one donor as saying: "I don't mind paying for leaflets, but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister's baby's bottom."

The Electoral Commission announced Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the redecoration, which could potentially involve the police, after Johnson and his fiance reportedly ran up a bill approaching 200,000 pounds.

Ross was asked on BBC television if the prime minister should quit if found to be in breach of the ministerial code.

"Of course," replied the Scottish Conservative, who is trying to shore up the party's support in Scotland against pro-independence parties in Thursday's elections.

A 'farrago of nonsense'?

"I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land, that's why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently ongoing and waiting for the answers," Ross said.

The Electoral Commission is looking at whether any party donations were legally declared, and Downing Street has launched two probes itself into the refurbishment.

Johnson on Thursday dismissed the row as a "farrago of nonsense", but the new opinion polls suggested Labour's repeated attacks on government "sleaze" are starting to pay off.

A Focaldata survey for the Sunday Times said the Conservatives' previous strong lead had been wiped out and their UK-wide support now stood at 40 percent, just a point above Labour.

Another poll by Opinium said the Conservative lead had fallen from 11 points to five, with Johnson's party registering 42 percent to Labour's 37 percent.

Johnson tried to regain the electoral initiative with a comment piece in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, calling for tougher action on drug criminals and on a wave of thefts of dogs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonuk
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 913 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 781 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo