41m ago

Share

Senior WHO official fired over sexual misconduct

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
Fabrice Coffrini, AFP via Getty Images)
  • Temo Waqanivalu has been dismissed from WHO following findings of sexual misconduct against him.
  • Last October, a young British doctor attending the World Health Summit in Berlin said a WHO staff member had sexually assaulted her.
  •  Waqanivalu had been accused of similar sexual misconduct in 2018.

The World Health Organisation said Monday it had dismissed a senior official over "findings of sexual misconduct" following at least three reported accusations against him in recent years.

The Fijian doctor "Temo Waqanivalu has been dismissed from WHO following findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process," spokesperson Marcia Poole told AFP in an email.

The UN health agency, which has been working to improve its record on tackling sexual misconduct and abuse allegations, did not provide more details about its findings.

But media have reported that the top official in WHO's non-communicable diseases division has been accused of at least three instances of alleged sexual misconduct since 2017.

The Associated Press in January named him as the suspected perpetrator in a widely publicised case of alleged sexual assault during the World Health Summit in Berlin last October.

A young British doctor, Rosie James, tweeted at the time that she "was sexually assaulted by a WHO staff" member at the meeting, eliciting vows from the UN health agency to investigate.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus responded to her tweet, saying he was "horrified" by the accusations and offering assistance, stressing the agency has "zero tolerance for sexual assault".

The AP also reported that Waqanivalu had been accused of similar sexual misconduct in 2018, with little consequence for his career.

And the Financial Times earlier this month said it had unearthed a third accusation against him, dating back to an event in 2017.

The WHO has yet to respond to a request to confirm these details.

In her email, Poole stressed that "sexual misconduct of any kind by anyone working for WHO - be it as staff, consultant, partner - is unacceptable."

She pointed out that over the past year and a half, "WHO has been implementing a comprehensive programme of reform across the entire organisation to prevent sexual misconduct and ensure that there is no impunity if it does and no tolerance for inaction."

"We encourage all those who may have been affected by sexual misconduct to come forward through our confidential reporting mechanisms," she said.

"All cases will be reviewed promptly."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
22% - 389 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
18% - 313 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 363 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
40% - 707 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

8h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.62
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,085.98
-1.5%
Palladium
1,527.82
-3.1%
Gold
1,986.22
+0.2%
Silver
25.15
+0.3%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,510
+0.2%
All Share
78,121
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,361
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,172
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,455
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

4h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo