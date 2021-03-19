1h ago

add bookmark

Separated by politics, a Gaza family longs for Mother's Day reunion

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A map of Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
A map of Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Business Insider/Google Maps

Sunday is Mother's Day across most of the Middle East but, for the third year running, Gaza resident Niveen Gharqoud will be forced to spend it without four of her five children.

They haven't met since 2018, when she sent them to live with their father Sami in Qalqilya, a West Bank city east of the military wall that separates Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories.

She lives in Juhr Edeek, a village just west of a separate border fence that isolates the Gaza Strip. In between the two barriers is Israel, which she is not allowed to cross.

So the only way Gharqoud and the one child who still lives with her can bridge the 120km (75 miles) gap is electronically.

"One hour is all I need to be with my children," Gharqoud said as she prepared for her Mother's Day cellphone call. "Nothing will satisfy me but to be with my children on Mother’s Day."

Behind the family's separation is a complex system of restrictions that Israel applies in the territories that it captured and occupied in a 1967 war.

Israel says it needs the system to protect its own citizens. Palestinians say it is unfair and arbitrary.

Gharqoud hoped the bulk of her family would be better off outside Gaza, and that she could join them later.

"(But) three years of attempts didn't work for me," she told Reuters. "A checkpoint is standing between my children and me."

COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, said it limits to "humanitarian-exceptional cases only" the number of Palestinians allowed to travel to Israel and the West Bank from Gaza because the enclave is controlled by Islamist militant group Hamas.

COGAT said Gharqoud's application to travel was denied "after being carefully examined" because it did not meet the necessary criteria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6228 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4140 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6048 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.72
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.51
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.53
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.42
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,742.89
(+0.4)
Silver
26.12
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,208.50
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
63.28
(-6.9)
Palladium
2,651.28
(-0.9)
All Share
66,214
(-0.8)
Top 40
60,590
(-0.8)
Financial 15
12,215
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
86,587
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,822
(-1.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

1h ago

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo