1h ago

Share

Serbian arrest of three Kosovo police officers triggers new row

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image: Kosovo has demanded the release of three of its officers detained by Serbia. This is the latest row following with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors in Kosovo's northern region.
File image: Kosovo has demanded the release of three of its officers detained by Serbia. This is the latest row following with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors in Kosovo's northern region.
AFP
  • The arrest of three Kosovo police officers by Serbia has triggered a fresh row between the two countries. 
  • The officers were arrested on Wednesday but leaders in both countries have given conflicting accounts on where exactly they were nabbed. 
  • Kosovo's primer minister has demanded the officers' release. 

Three Kosovo police officers were detained by Serbian forces on Wednesday but officials from Kosovo and Serbia gave different locations for the arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the three officers. He said they had been arrested 300 metres inside Kosovan territory, near the border with Serbia.

"The entry of Serbian forces into the territory of Kosovo is aggression and aimed at escalation and destabilisation," Kurti wrote on his Facebook page.

In response to the detentions, Kosovo's interior minister, Xhelal Svecla, told reporters he had ordered officers at border crossings to stop all trucks with Serbian plates and trucks carrying Serbian goods.

READ | Kosovo PM proposes fresh elections to defuse tensions in Serb-majority area

But Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said the three were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.

He told a news conference in Belgrade that the arrest took place in the village named Gnjilica, a few kilometres from the border, and that Serbia was willing to accept an international investigation into the arrest.

The detentions may further fuel tensions in the predominantly Serb northern part in Kosovo which borders Serbia and which has seen violence in recent weeks.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after an uprising by the 90% ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule.

In 1999, a NATO bombing campaign drove Serbian security forces out of Kosovo but Belgrade continues to regard it as a southern province.

Violence flared last month when 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in clashes in four predominantly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo just outside Serbia.

It erupted after Serbs rallied against ethnic Albanian mayors who moved into their offices following a local vote in which turnout was just 3.5%. Serbs in the area boycotted the election.

The arrest on Tuesday of a Serb identified by the Kosovo Albanian interior minister as an organiser of assaults on NATO peacekeepers during unrest last month stirred more anger in the region and triggered protests on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kosovoprotestsconflict
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
92% - 1975 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
8% - 165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

8h ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

9h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.24
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.87
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
972.33
-0.4%
Palladium
1,384.80
+2.4%
Gold
1,944.76
+0.1%
Silver
23.93
+1.1%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,629
+0.2%
All Share
78,060
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,555
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,636
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,006
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

12h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

10h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo