Seven dead in explosion at Mexico house making fireworks

A blast at a home in central Mexico that doubled as an unauthorized fireworks producer killed at least seven people and injured 15 others, state officials said.



"The explosion occurred inside a house where fireworks were being clandestinely manufactured and stored," the Morelos state office of civil protection said late on Monday.

The accident happened in the town of Totolapan, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the capital, Mexico City.

Fatal explosions at fireworks manufacturers, particularly those that are operating off the books, are relatively common in Mexico.

In December 2016, several explosions rocked a fireworks market in Tultepec, also near Mexico City, killing 42 people and injuring dozens more.



