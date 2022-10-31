33m ago

add bookmark

Seven members of same family killed in Indian bridge collapse

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022. At least 130 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31.
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022. At least 130 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31.
SAM PANTHAKY / AFP
  • A bridge in the Indian town of Morbi collapsed on Sunday killing at least 134. 
  • Seven members of one family died in the disaster. 
  • A company called the Oreva group, had been awarded a contract to maintain and manage the colonial-era bridge. 

Seven members of the Jadeja family were returning from a temple in the Indian town of Morbi on Sunday when the children asked to be taken to a suspension bridge, a local tourist attraction that had reopened after repairs.

Around 18:20, the low-hanging, colonial-era footbridge, which was heaving with hundreds of sightseers, suddenly gave way.

The Jadejas were among at least 134 people killed in the accident, one of India's deadliest bridge collapses, a relative and a family friend said.

"They were on the bridge when it collapsed," said Kanaksinh Jadeja, a cousin of the two Jadeja brothers - Pratapsinh and Pradyumansinh - who lost their mother, wives and four children.

The brothers were at work at a hotel they run in the small industrial town at the time but realised something was amiss when they got home around 20:00 to find the door locked.

READ | Photos, videos show moment suspension bridge collapsed in India, leaving survivors clinging to cables

"None of the family members' phones were reachable," the cousin said. "They realised something was wrong and then they heard about the bridge collapse."

Some 400 people had gathered on the narrow bridge over the Machchhu River on Sunday after buying tickets to visit the landmark, which was built in 1877.

The Oreva group, makers of clocks and electrical products, had been awarded a contract this year to maintain and manage the bridge for 15 years, according to local officials.

Municipal official Sandeepsinh Zala said Oreva had not informed local authorities about reopening the 233 metre (255 yard) bridge and had not been issued a fitness certificate to do so.

An Oreva spokesperson did not answer calls and text messages from Reuters. The Indian Express newspaper quoted an Oreva spokesperson as saying:

... the bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other.

The Jadeja siblings first rushed to the site of the disaster but they could not find any of their family, said their cousin.

Dozens of people had clung onto the cables and twisted remains of the structure. Some tried to swim to safety. Many others, including children, drowned.

The brothers then went to Morbi's government-run civil hospital, about a kilometre from the riverside, where they found their mother's body around 22:00

The bodies of their wives and the children, aged between five and 10 years, were brought to the hospital later in the night, where they were identified by the bereaved brothers.

All seven were cremated early on Monday.

Narendrasinh Jadeja, a friend of Pratapsinh Jadeja, described the Jadejas as a contented and close-knit family that all lived together in Morbi.

"I cannot express how angry and helpless I am feeling," said Narendrasinh, a lawyer.

Police have registered a criminal case against unnamed persons responsible for the renovation, maintenance, and management of the bridge. Nine people have been detained.

The government of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where Morbi is located, has formed a five-member team to investigate the disaster.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiabridge collapse
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
25% - 487 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
75% - 1495 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.10
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,635.48
-0.6%
Silver
19.00
-1.3%
Palladium
1,838.50
-3.5%
Platinum
931.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,806
+0.2%
All Share
66,455
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,787
-1.3%
Industrial 25
78,753
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,515
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher...

3h ago

'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher becomes internet sensation
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

6h ago

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs
17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books

8h ago

17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo