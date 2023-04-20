2h ago

Share

Seven miners trapped following explosion in Colombia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miners are trapped in a Colombian mine. (Getty Images)
Miners are trapped in a Colombian mine. (Getty Images)
  • Seven miners were trapped in a coal mine in Colombia after an explosion in one of its tunnels.
  • The mines and energy ministry registered 1 262 such accidents between 2011 and May 2022.
  • A buildup of gases is the most common cause of mining accidents in the country.

Seven miners were trapped inside a coal mine in central Colombia following an overnight explosion in one of its tunnels, officials said Thursday.

Authorities are investigating what caused the explosion at around 01:00 in the Cucunuba municipality in Cundinamarca, around 90km north of the capital Bogota.

Videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from a sinkhole in the dead of night while people dressed in civilian clothes carrying torches approached carefully.

"For now, four miners have been rescued alive and were evaluated and taken to various health centers and we are continuing the search and rescue process for the remaining seven miners," Alvaro Farfan, fire captain for the Cundinamarca department, told reporters.

Cundinamarca Governor Nicolas Garcia said the explosion affected the interconnected El Roble and El Manto mines.

The department is a hotbed of illegal mining, although authorities have not said whether these two mines were legal.


Mining tragedies are frequent in Colombia, particularly in illegal mines in Cundinamarca and other parts of the country's center and northeast.

Mines and Energy Minister Irene Velez said on Twitter that rescue bodies were working in the area and "continuing their attempts to localise" the trapped miners.

The mines and energy ministry registered 1 262 such accidents between 2011 and May 2022 that left an average of more than 100 people dead per year.

A buildup of gases is the most common cause of mining accidents in the country, which is Latin America's largest coal producer.

An explosion in mid-March in Sutatausa municipality, also in Cundinamarca, left 21 people dead and was one of the worst such tragedies in Colombia in recent years.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
colombiamining
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think may still be criminally charged in connection with the Thabo Bester prison escape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Some shady G4S higher-ups
43% - 763 votes
Dr Nandipha's clued-up friends
15% - 267 votes
Those who arranged fake documents
42% - 742 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.41
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.76
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,093.14
+1.0%
Palladium
1,589.95
-0.6%
Gold
2,005.01
+0.5%
Silver
25.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.12
-2.0%
Top 40
73,284
+0.1%
All Share
78,883
+0.1%
Resource 10
71,913
-0.2%
Industrial 25
106,035
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,543
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo