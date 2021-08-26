9m ago

Seven US Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

Supporters of US former president Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
  • Seven US Capitol police officers are suing former president Donald Trump, alleging he conspired with far-right extremists to provoke the attack on Congress.
  • They allege the attack was a culmination of months of rhetoric from Trump.
  • This is the latest case of civil lawsuits looking to hold Trump accountable for the siege.

Seven US Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly 6 January attack on the Congress.

The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was culmination of months of rhetoric from Trump, who they say knew of the potential for violence on and actively encouraged it in hopes of halting the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

The lawsuit alleges Trump conspired with the extremist groups The Proud Boys and The Oathkeepers, as well as far-right political operatives including Roger Stone and Ali Alexander, who promoted Trump's speech near the White House right before the Capitol attack.

The lawsuit alleged:

Trump, in concert with other Defendants, deliberately and persistently made and encouraged false claims of election fraud to discredit the outcome of the election and disingenuously incite outrage among his supporters.

The case is the latest in a string of civil lawsuits seeking to hold Trump accountable for the siege of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Four people died on the day of the violence, one shot dead by police and the other three of natural causes. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day.

Four police officers who took part in the defence of the Capitol later took their own lives. More than a hundred police officers were injured.

Ron Fischetti, a personal lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic US Representative Eric Swalwell, Trump has argued that his actions were free speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that he cannot be held liable under US civil law because he was acting within his capacity as president on 6 January.

