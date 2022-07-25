49m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Several victims in Canadian mass shooting - reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The victims in a mass shooting were homeless.
The victims in a mass shooting were homeless.
Getty Images

There were several victims of a mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, local media reported, and police said one person was in custody.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

Langley police in a statement said they responded to "multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley" and asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sergeant Rebecca Parslow would not comment on whether there had been any fatalities but said police were bringing in investigators from the Lower Mainland major crimes and integrated homicide investigation team.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims," an alert sent to British Columbia residents' phones read. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) cited an RCMP spokesperson saying several people were killed, but did not specify how many.

The victims were homeless, and police believe the attack was targeted, according to the CBC.

A Reuters eyewitness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency response teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites.

One vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canada
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2884 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7526 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.80
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,716.60
-0.6%
Silver
18.42
-0.9%
Palladium
2,011.00
-1.7%
Platinum
880.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,433
-0.5%
All Share
67,750
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,494
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,274
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,108
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo