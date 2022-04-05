'Several dead' in Hungary train crash, say police





Several people died in a train crash in Hungary on Tuesday after a van drove onto the rails at a crossing causing the train to derail, Hungarian police said.

Without providing further details, the police said in a statement:

Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene.

The accident happened near Mindszent, 140km southeast of Budapest just before 07:00 (05:00 GMT).

According to a statement by the Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing despite the stop sign showing.

"There were 22 passengers on the train, two were seriously injured, eight suffered minor injuries, several of the van's passengers were killed," said the statement.

A local news site reported that seven people were killed in the accident.





