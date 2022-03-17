17m ago

add bookmark

Several Pakistan MPs defect from PM Khan's party ahead of no-confidence vote

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Imran Khan. Photo: Getty Images
Imran Khan. Photo: Getty Images
  • A vote of no confidence against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was submitted last month.
  • The opposition blames Khan for mismanaging the country and its economy.
  • Without the coalition partners, Khan's party will fall short of the 172 seats needed to retain power.

Several lawmakers from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party withdrew their support for him on Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote, stoking more uncertainty over whether the former cricketer can hang on to power.

The development came a day after a key ally said Khan was in danger of losing his coalition partners, flagging a "tilt" by his partners in government towards their opponents.

The opposition blames Khan for mismanaging the country, economy and foreign policy. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The threat of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation is growing as the opposition looks to oust Khan in a vote that could come as soon as this month after a no-confidence motion was unveiled in parliament last week.

"We have differences with the prime minister," one of his lawmakers, Raja Riaz, told local Geo News TV. "We will vote according to our conscience," he said, claiming there were more than 20 defectors.

ALSO READ | At least 58 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan

Three more lawmakers endorsed Riaz and TV showed recorded footage of several ruling party members at an office of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Islamabad.

"We are clear that we will not get into any blackmailing to save our government," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference. "We reject this culture of turncoats."

Without the coalition partners and the dissidents, Khan's party, which has 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, respectively, and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

The opposition and political analysts say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan's powerful military whose support they see as critical for any political party to attain power in the way the former cricket star's upstart party did four years ago.

Khan and the military deny the accusation.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
imran khanpakistan
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1199 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2132 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.88
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,945.16
+0.9%
Silver
25.44
+1.4%
Palladium
2,494.87
+3.6%
Platinum
1,029.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,570
+0.9%
All Share
74,124
+0.9%
Resource 10
80,146
+1.9%
Industrial 25
82,097
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,827
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo