46m ago

add bookmark

Several US colleges and universities receive bomb threats

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Several historically black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats on Monday, forcing schools to issue shelter in place orders while cancelling classes and operations for the day.

Some of the schools that received threats included Albany State University in Georgia, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, DC, and Bowie State University in Maryland.

It was the second time this month that black colleges and universities faced a string of bomb threats.

On 5 January, eight HBCUs received threats, but no suspicious packages or explosives were found. Federal and local authorities were investigating the incidents. Acting ATF Deputy Director Tom Chittum in a call with reporters on Monday confirmed that the agency was on the scene to investigate bomb threats at the schools.

READ | Ex-police officers charged in George Floyd death 'chose to do nothing'

The Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach was placed on lockdown on Monday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department said, after a bomb threat was reported. Police were on the scene at the campus and said they will release more information later in the day.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department said that at Howard University the "scene was cleared without any hazardous materials being found" after a threat was reported earlier.

Southern University and A&M College said on the school's website that classes were canceled and students were to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear was issued.

"University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time," the school said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1118 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.41
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Gold
1,796.49
+0.3%
Silver
22.41
-0.3%
Palladium
2,392.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,019.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,821
+1.2%
All Share
74,305
+1.2%
Resource 10
73,758
-0.4%
Industrial 25
93,568
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,308
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

9h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo