58m ago

add bookmark

Severe storms threaten parts of US Southeast with tornadoes possible

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File)
(Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File)
  • Severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi is moving across the southeast of the US, with Florida and southern Georgia in its path.
  • It doesn't look to be as widespread as an earlier forecast but the severity of the storm remains.
  • Residents in South Carolina were urged to be prepared to seek a safe place.

A system of severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi was moving across the US Southeast on Thursday, threatening northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas, the US National Weather Service said.

The storms were likely to cover less of the region than earlier forecast but their potential severity remained unchanged, according to forecasters at the NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"It doesn't look to be necessarily as widespread as we thought yesterday," Jeremy Grams, lead forecaster at the center, told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is still at least a threat for ... at least a couple - if not a few - strong tornadoes in that area from eastern Georgia up through eastern North Carolina."

Isolated severe storms are also possible from southern Ohio into the central Appalachians, according to the NWS.

In South Carolina, the service posted a warning on Twitter about the possibility of a "strong tornado" and urged residents to be prepared to seek a safe place.

As of Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had fielded 152 reports of severe weather, including 24 reports of tornadoes, some of which led to serious damage of homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi, according to media reports.

"Probably the worst part of yesterday was across Alabama, that has all shifted to the east today," Grams said.

More than 40 million Americans were at risk of severe weather on Thursday from Florida to Virginia and including a small area that extends westward into the Ohio valley, he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6166 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4098 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.78
(+1.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.58
(+0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.60
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.46
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.9)
Gold
1,733.24
(-0.7)
Silver
25.93
(-1.4)
Platinum
1,211.50
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,680.89
(+4.2)
All Share
66,740
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,050
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,286
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,782
(+0.2)
Resource 10
67,809
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo