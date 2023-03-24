7m ago

Share

'Shame!': Protests in London as Israel's Netanyahu meets UK Prime Minister

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was met with protest action upon arrival in London for hos meeting with Rishi Sunak.  
  • Netanyahu has faced weeks of demonstrations in Israel over his government's judicial reform programme.
  • The UK government gave scant details about the agenda for the meeting which includes talks about Iran. 

Hundreds of protestors rallied on Friday outside Downing Street in central London to heckle the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Netanyahu has faced weeks of escalating protests in Israel over his government's judicial reform programme, which would increase politicians' power over the courts and critics argue is a threat to democracy.

Demonstrators in the UK capital, many holding Israeli flags and placards critical of the country's veteran leader, shouted "shame" in Hebrew as he greeted Sunak at the door of 10 Downing Street.

They erected the letters of the word "democracy" on Whitehall opposite the entrance to the gated street, while wielding signs accusing Netanyahu of dragging Israel towards "dictatorship".

"It's important to be here because maybe at some point they won't have the right to protest in Israel," Dana Drori, a mother-of-two in her 30s, told AFP at the protest, alongside her young daughters.

"It's anger, it's sadness," she said of her emotions. "It's just hard to believe it's becoming a dictatorship."

In a televised address hours before departing for London, Netanyahu pledged to restore unity within his increasingly fractured country, but gave little away about how he would do that while still pursuing the reforms.

'Strategic ties'

Some of Israel's allies abroad, including the leaders in the United States and Germany, have raised concerns about the controversial overhaul.

However, Sunak and his ministers have not commented on it.

READ | Israel lawmakers adopt strict limits on removing PM

The UK government released few details about the two-day visit, but Netanyahu's office said in a statement his meeting with the British leader will "focus on the Iranian issue".

The pair will discuss "the need to formulate a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear program", it added.

Demonstrators protest on Whitehall, ahead of a vis
Demonstrators protest on Whitehall, ahead of a visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street in central London on March 24, 2023.

They are also expected to talk about strengthening bilateral "strategic ties" as well as issues including the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East, the statement noted.

Netanyahu is also set to meet hardline interior minister Suella Braverman - who has herself faced stinging criticism over contentious UK plans to deter asylum-seekers - to discuss countering global terrorism.

ALSO READ | Huge crowds rally against Israel’s judicial changes for 10th week

Further protests by pro-Palestinian groups are expected in central London later Friday, with some Palestinians attending the morning rally.

"As Palestinians from the diaspora we see ourselves at the front line of the fight for a free Palestine and when Netanyahu comes to visit in our backyard we have to protest it," said one 24-year-old protester, who gave her name only as Yasmine.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
benjamin netanyahurishi sunakukpoliticsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
62% - 770 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
38% - 477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.20
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.57
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
975.70
-0.9%
Palladium
1,428.85
+0.4%
Gold
1,996.22
+0.1%
Silver
23.33
+0.9%
Brent Crude
75.91
-1.0%
Top 40
69,239
-1.2%
All Share
74,751
-1.1%
Resource 10
64,199
-1.5%
Industrial 25
101,667
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,241
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo