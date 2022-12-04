Shanghai axes some Covid testing requirements

Chinese authorities are rolling back strict Covid-19 policies.

Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Shenzhen and Chengdu cancelled testing requirements for public transport.

Protests erupted over the measures to counter Covid-19.

Authorities in China's financial hub of Shanghai will from Monday scrap some testing requirements in the country's latest relaxing of its strict zero-Covid policy following nationwide protests unseen in decades.

Multiple cities have started to roll back some restrictions after public resentment at harsh and prolonged containment measures reached a boiling point last weekend, when spontaneous protests broke out in multiple Chinese cities.

Shanghai residents will no longer need a 48-hour negative test result to use public transport and enter outdoor venues such as parks and tourist attractions, authorities said in a WeChat post on Sunday.

READ | Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

The city of more than 23 million was sealed off for months this year, weighing heavily on domestic economic activity.

Shanghai follows multiple cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shenzhen and Chengdu, which all cancelled the testing requirement for public transport on Saturday.

Beijing's local authorities also abandoned on Saturday real-name registration that had been required to buy cold and fever medicine.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

Chinese health authorities in November released a list of measures designed to "optimise" zero-Covid and minimise its socio-economic impact, but local enforcement of the measures has varied widely.

The north-eastern city of Jinzhou said on Thursday it would continue to impose lockdowns because "it would be a shame to not achieve zero-Covid when we are able to," before backtracking the next day after public outcry.

Officials in the eastern city of Jinan said on Sunday that residents would still need to scan a health code and have a recent negative test result to access public toilets.

Protests erupted over the past week in residential compounds in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Guangzhou over what residents deemed were excessive measures.



