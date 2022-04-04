51m ago

add bookmark

Shanghai defends policy of separating Covid-positive kids from parents

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Children are separated from parents if they test positive for Covid-19 in Shanghai.
  • Parents have expressed their anger on social media.
  • China continues to battle outbreaks of Covid-19 with strict lockdowns.

Shanghai health officials on Monday defended a policy of separating babies and young children from their parents if they test positive for Covid-19, as frustration at the city's tough virus controls builds.

Around 25 million people in Shanghai, China's largest city and financial centre, remain locked down as authorities try to snuff out the country's most severe virus outbreak since the end of the first pandemic wave in early 2020.

WATCH | People with weak immune systems will soon be able to walk in for an extra Covid shot

Under China's unbending virus controls, anyone found positive - even if they are asymptomatic or have a mild infection - must be isolated from non-infected people.

That includes children who test positive but whose family members do not, health officials confirmed on Monday, defending a policy which has spread anxiety and outrage across the city.

"If the child is younger than 7 years old, those children will receive treatment in a public health centre," Wu Qianyu, an official from the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said on Monday.

"For older children or teenagers... we are mainly isolating them in centralised (quarantine) places."

'Prevention and control work'

Parents and guardians have taken to social media to voice their anger at the policy.

One unnamed commenter wrote on social media platform Weibo:

Parents need to meet 'conditions' to accompany their children? That's absurd... it should be their most basic right.

Unverified videos of babies and young children in state-run wards have been widely shared.

But Shanghai official Wu said the policy was integral to virus "prevention and control work".

"We have made it clear that children whose parents are also positive... can live in the same place as the children," she added.


Frustration is mounting in Shanghai, which on Monday recorded 9 000 new virus cases and is the epicentre of China's outbreak.

Authorities initially promised not to lock down the whole city, instead targeting virus clusters with localised lockdowns of specific compounds or districts.

After weeks of growing case numbers, city officials last week gave a rare admission of failure of their tactics.

A medical worker from Hubei province collects swab
A medical worker from Hubei province collects swab sample from a resident for Covid-19 nucleic acid test in Shanghai, China. Over 1 200 medical workers from Hubei province arrived in Shanghai on Sunday to assist the testing and treatment of Covid-19 epidemic.

They introduced a two-stage lockdown, initially billed as lasting four days each to mass test both sides of the city.

Several days on, residents fear they are under a prolonged stay-at-home order by stealth, unable to exercise outside or walk dogs and with limited access to fresh food.

China's zero-Covid strategy is under extreme pressure as the virus whips across the country, with another outbreak in the northeast.

Until March, China had successfully kept the daily caseload down to double or triple digits, with harsh localised lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

On Monday the nationwide caseload topped 13 000 for a second day, as the daily infection tally hit rates unseen since mid-February 2020.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoroanavirus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3731 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.63
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.10
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,926.11
+0.1%
Silver
24.67
+0.2%
Palladium
2,332.50
+2.3%
Platinum
992.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
69,339
+0.6%
All Share
76,294
+0.5%
Resource 10
82,518
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,048
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,754
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape...

02 Apr

PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim

01 Apr

WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo