1h ago

add bookmark

Sharif elected new Pakistan PM after Khan ouster

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Shehbaz Sharif has been elected the new prime minister of Pakistan.
  • This follows the ouster of Imran Khan over the weekend, who resigned his national assembly seat.
  • Sharif already announced a raft of changes.

Pakistan lawmakers on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who resigned his national assembly seat - along with most of his party members - ahead of the vote.

Khan was dismissed Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an unlikely alliance that faces the same issues which bedevilled the cricket star-turned-politician - a weak economy, rising militancy, and soured relations with the West.

Sharif immediately announced a raft of populist measures, including a new minimum wage of 25,000 rupees (around $135), pay rises for civil servants, and development projects in rural areas.

He also said he wanted better relations with neighbour India, but a solution needed to be found for Kashmir - the contested Himalayan territory at the heart of decades of their conflict.


Sharif, leader of the centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), was the only candidate for premier after Khan loyalist Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister, withdrew his candidacy and resigned his seat.

"It's a victory of righteousness, and evil has been defeated," he said in his maiden speech as premier, suggesting no end to what has been a bitter political battle.

His first task will be to form a cabinet that will also draw heavily from the centre-left Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as find space for the smaller conservative Jamiat-ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) group.

Bitter rivals 

The PPP and PML-N are dynastic parties that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades - usually as bitter rivals - but their relations are sure to fray in the lead-up to the next election, which must be held by October 2023.

"History knows there is no ideological convergence among them," Qureshi said before storming out.

They need to tackle soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt, while militancy is also on the rise - with Pakistan's Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hardline Islamist group in neighbouring Afghanistan.

"The situation is very bad, but I am sure that we will change it with the blessing of Allah and with hard work," said Sharif.


The new premier may also rethink Pakistan's global alignment, which drifted away from Washington under Khan and closer to Russia and China - a vital economic partner.

"On the foreign policy front we have to face a lot of debacles. Our strategic partners left us," he said.

Pakistan's stock exchange gained over three percent Monday on the hope of more stability, while the rupee also strengthened.

Sharif is the younger brother of disgraced three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan media are already speculating the latter may soon return from exile in Britain.

The elder Sharif was dismissed in 2017 and later jailed for 10 years by an accountability court on graft charges after revelations from the Panama Papers, but was released to seek medical treatment abroad.

The younger Sharif is also mired in graft proceedings. In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to him and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.

He was arrested and detained in September 2020, but released six months later on bail for a trial which is still pending.

Conspiracy theory

Khan tried everything to stay in power after losing his majority in parliament - including dissolving the assembly and calling a fresh election.

But the Supreme Court deemed all his actions illegal and ordered them to reconvene and vote.

Khan insists he has been the victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, and has vowed to take his fight to the streets in the hope of forcing an early election.

Sharif promised an investigation into Khan's allegations.

"If an iota of evidence is provided against us, I will immediately resign," he told parliament.

The mass PTI resignations signal that Khan intends to make good a threat to disrupt the new administration and take his fight to the streets, and he called again for mass protests across the country.

"Whether his agitation ability has grown or shrunk in last few weeks remains to be seen," said analyst Mosharaf Zaidi.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistan
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5983 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2531 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.04
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.89
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,948.27
+0.1%
Silver
24.93
+0.6%
Palladium
2,429.00
+0.2%
Platinum
980.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,406
-0.5%
All Share
74,426
-0.5%
Resource 10
82,070
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,781
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,156
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo