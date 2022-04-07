8m ago

Shooting in popular Tel Aviv area kills 2 Israelis, 8 others hurt

  • The shooting which left two people dead, and eight others injured happened in downtown Tel Aviv.
  • Local media have reported that there were two separate gunmen.
  • The last time such an attack happened on Dizengoff was in 2016 where two people were killed.

A gunman opened fire in central Tel Aviv on Thursday, wounding six people, two seriously.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout.

Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel’s Channel 13 three to five people had been wounded in the shooting on Thursday and officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel.

On 22 March, four Israelis were killed in a stabbing attack in Be’er Sheva.

Five days later, two border police officers were killed in a shooting attack in Hadera. On 30 March, two Israelis, two Ukrainian nationals, and a police officer were killed in a shooting attack in Bnei Brak.

Reporting from West Jerusalem, Al Jazeera’s John Holman said the area where the shooting occurred is “full of bars and cafes”.

Holman said:

There would have been quite a few people out. Local media are reporting that there were two separate gunmen. This shooting took place in various locations. It does appear to be similar to an attack, rather than a criminal shooting.

“Israel has been sending more police, more security forces out onto the streets, and the prime minister said in the last week or so that anyone who has a gun licence should be carrying their weapon. This is a moment they have braced for, especially since it’s the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which often brings tensions in this part of the world,” Holman said.

The last time such an attack happened on Dizengoff was in 2016 when two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting attack at a bar. The attacker was killed several days later after he escaped the scene.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, a shooting occurred at several areas in Tel Aviv, leaving six injured, two in critical condition.

