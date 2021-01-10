14m ago

add bookmark

Short on alternatives, fans trash Twitter's Trump ban - on Twitter

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Friends, family and advisors to Donald Trump have been bitterly complaining that Twitter's ban of the president after his supporters stormed the US Capitol amounts to an assault on free speech by radical leftists.

Ironically, given the enormous influence of the platform, they have aired their grievances first of all on ... Twitter -- a choice underscoring the platform's huge readership and the relative paucity of alternatives.

"Free speech is dead & controlled by leftist overlords," tweeted Donald Trump Jr., the president's older son.

Asked Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, "Who will be silenced next?"

And Mike Pompeo -- posting not as secretary of state but on his personal account -- tweeted: "Sadly, this isn't a new tactic of the Left. They've worked to silence opposing voices for years."

ALSO READ | Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment

For influential Republican senator Ted Cruz, the decisions by Twitter and some other social media were "absurd & profoundly dangerous."

"Why," he went on, "should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?"

Every one of the above messages was posted on Twitter, the social network that for years has been Trump's preferred means of communicating with the public -- and sometimes even with other world leaders.

But on Friday, amid widespread fury after he encouraged the supporters who forced their way into the US Capitol in a bloody and chaotic melee, Twitter banned him permanently.

It was taking the rare measure, it said, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch joined in suspending the president's accounts.

Reddit, a news and discussion website that is normally fairly permissive, on Friday closed a forum popular with Trump fans, saying it was inciting hate.

The question now is where Trump and his supporters will turn next.

Donald Trump Jr., himself fearing exclusion from Twitter, has asked his followers to send him their email contacts -- hardly the most reactive form of communications -- so he can keep them abreast of news.

A new platform?

In a quickly deleted tweet, the president himself on Friday spoke of creating his own platform "in the near future," without providing any detail.

Conservative platforms popular among Trump's fiercest supporters, like Parler and Gab, have drawn growing numbers of users.

Gab saw "record traffic" on Friday night and Saturday, according to its creator Andrew Torba, and had to add computer servers to handle it.

He reported 12 million visits in 12 hours, adding, "Exploding growth right now."

Launched in 2016, Gab positions itself as a platform promoting "freedom of expression" but has become known above all for its far-right -- even neo-Nazi -- user base.

In 2018, when an assault on a Pittsburgh synagogue claimed 11 lives, investigators discovered earlier anti-Semitic posts by the shooter on Gab.

ALSO READ | Trump considered deploying the national guard to US Capitol, NYT says – to protect his supporters

Several companies have banned Gab, including PayPal, Visa and the Apple and Google app stores.

Parler, for its part, briefly became the top free app in Apple's App Store on Saturday -- until Apple removed it for allowing "threats of violence." It had been taken down from the Google app store one day earlier.

More broadly it has slipped from its position as a preferred platform of the far-right fringe, as it was when it launched in 2018.

It now draws more traditional conservative voices, like those of Fox News star and close Trump ally Sean Hannity, as well as the Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.

Another Parler regular, influential political commentator Mark Levin, said Friday he had "suspended" his own Twitter account "in protest against Twitter's fascism." He asked his followers to join him on Parler.

Levin also mentioned his account on Rumble, a site which, like YouTube, broadcasts videos but promises its users they will "never be censored for political or scientific content."

Yet, all these alternative platforms are so closely identified with the right -- even the extreme right -- that, especially as tech companies move against them, they seem unlikely ever to draw followings like Trump's 88 million Twitter followers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment
Joe Biden says Donald Trump decision to skip inauguration a 'good thing'
DEVELOPING | Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday
Read more on:
donald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
36% - 175 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
55% - 271 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
9% - 46 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.04)
Gold
1848.50
(+0.04)
Silver
25.40
(+0.10)
Platinum
1065.48
(+0.20)
Brent Crude
56.24
(+2.96)
Palladium
2360.54
(+0.64)
All Share
63519.18
(+0.76)
Top 40
58423.34
(+0.72)
Financial 15
12308.90
(+2.56)
Industrial 25
81562.03
(+1.18)
Resource 10
65240.32
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo