Shots fired in Copenhagen mall, several victims, one arrest

Gunfire in a Copenhagen mall Sunday left several victims, Danish police said, adding that they had arrested one person in connection with the shooting, but did not give details on a potential motive.

Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall in the Amager district between the city centre and the airport, Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

Images from the scene showed women carrying their children and ambulance personnel carrying people away on stretchers.

"Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious," Copenhagen's mayor, Sophie Andersen, said in a post to social media.

According to public broadcaster DR, at least three people were being treated in hospital.



Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were heard.

"We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang. Then we ran out of Field's too," Thea Schmidt, who was in the mall at time of the attack told broadcaster TV2.



