Siberian doctors say they saved long-time Putin opponent and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's life

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
PHOTO: Mladen Antonov, AFP

MOSCOW – Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said that on Monday they had saved his life, but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin, fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and was airlifted to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

"We saved his life with great effort and work," head doctor Alexander Murakhovsky told reporters at a news conference in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Anatoly Kalinichenko, a senior doctor at the hospital, said:

If we had found some kind of poison that was somehow confirmed then it would have been a lot easier for us. It would have been a clear diagnosis, a clear condition and a well-known course of treatment.

The Russian doctors denied they had come under pressure from authorities while treating Navalny.

Navalny's allies had accused doctors of holding up Navalny's evacuation to Germany. The doctors initially said Navalny was not in a fit state to be transported there for treatment.

