10m ago

add bookmark

Singapore 'cruise to nowhere' cut short after virus case

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Royal Carribean International cruise ship Quantum of the Seas (C) is docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on December 9, 2020.
The Royal Carribean International cruise ship Quantum of the Seas (C) is docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on December 9, 2020.
Roslan Rahman / AFP
  • A "cruise to nowhere" off Singapore was cut short on Wednesday after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
  • The holiday calm was shattered by an announcement the cruise was being cut short after an 83-year-old passenger had tested positive.
  • The vessel had 1 680 guests and 1 148 crew on board, and arrived early morning in the city-state after turning back on day three of a four-day cruise.

A "cruise to nowhere" off Singapore was cut short Wednesday after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, a blow to efforts to revive the hard-hit industry.

The voyages - starting and ending at the city-state with no stops - began last month, marking the resumption of cruises after a months-long hiatus due to travel restrictions.

But early Wednesday morning the holiday calm was shattered by an announcement the cruise was being cut short after an 83-year-old passenger had tested positive.

"One guest aboard Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team," operator Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

"We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus."

The vessel had 1 680 guests and 1 148 crew on board, and arrived early morning in the city-state after turning back on day three of a four-day cruise, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

The Singapore tourism board added that all on-board leisure activities were halted and passengers were asked to stay in their cabins.

Passengers and crew will remain onboard until contact tracing is complete, and will undergo mandatory virus tests before leaving the cruise terminal, the board said in a statement.

Passenger Ronald Tam, 43, who is on the cruise with his wife and three children, confirmed to the Straits Times they had been told to remain in their rooms until further instructions.

The "cruises to nowhere" have proved a hit in tiny Singapore after people were unable to go on holiday for months due to travel restrictions.

A raft of safety measures had been rolled out to prevent virus outbreaks, such as disinfecting public areas and reducing the number of passengers on board.

But some had warned of the potential for the virus to spread on the liner after several vessels were hit with outbreaks earlier this year.

The cancellation is the latest blow to the finance hub's travel industry, after a "bubble" allowing travel between Singapore and Hong Kong without quarantine was delayed indefinitely after the Chinese city reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporecoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 494 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 845 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo