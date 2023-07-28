1h ago

Share

Singapore executes first woman in nearly 20 years over 31 grams of heroin

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters stage a demonstration with one pretending to undergo a mock hanging outside the Singaporean embassy in Manila.
Protesters stage a demonstration with one pretending to undergo a mock hanging outside the Singaporean embassy in Manila.
Joel Nito / AFP
  • A 45-year-old woman was hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking. 
  • It has been 20 years since the country last executed a woman. 
  • Singapore has hanged 15 people, including foreigners, for drug-related offences since March 2022.

Singapore has hanged a 45-year-old citizen who was caught with 31 grams of heroin, the first time the city-state has executed a woman in nearly 20 years.

Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged on Friday after being convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams" of the drug in 2018, the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said Djamani had been accorded "full due process under the law" and had access to legal counsel throughout the process.

Djamani's execution proceeded despite protests from human rights groups including Amnesty International, which argues Singapore's use of capital punishment for drug offences violates international law and does little to deter drug use.

Amnesty International said in a statement earlier this week:

We call on the international community, particularly States who have abolished the death penalty in law or practice, to help halt this inhumane, ineffective and discriminatory practice in Singapore.

In April, a group of United Nations experts described the rate of executions in Singapore for drug offences as "highly alarming" and called for an immediate moratorium after claims a 46-year-old ethnic Tamil citizen was hanged despite being denied adequate interpretation during police interrogations.

Singapore has hanged 15 people, including foreigners, for drug-related offences since March 2022, when it resumed executions after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, 57, was hanged for trafficking about 50 grams of heroin.

The city-state last executed a woman in 2004, when Yen May Woen, a 36-year-old hairdresser, was hanged for drug trafficking.

READ | Alabama to resume lethal injections after botched executions

Despite a reputation as a well-run business hub, Singapore's ultra-strict laws place it in the company of a handful of authoritarian states, including China and North Korea, that impose the death penalty for drug offences.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporedeath penaltyexecution
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 9875 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.73
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.72
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.46
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
936.50
-0.1%
Palladium
1,232.10
-0.0%
Gold
1,952.17
+0.3%
Silver
24.23
+0.4%
Brent-ruolie
84.24
+1.6%
Top 40
72,842
-0.0%
All Share
78,230
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,330
-1.2%
Industrial 25
107,507
+0.6%
Financial 15
17,324
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

23m ago

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo