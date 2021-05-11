20m ago

add bookmark

Singapore PM condemns alleged attack on woman of Indian descent over mask

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent.
  • Police are investigating the case after media reports surfaced that she was kicked and abused for not wearing a mask.
  • The 55-year-old Singaporean woman was walking briskly when a man shouted racial slurs at her for not wearing her mask above her nose and kicked her in the chest.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent after media reported she was kicked and abused for not wearing a mask, in a case that is being investigated by police.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Lee said while people may be anxious and stressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic "that does not justify racist attitudes and actions, much less physically abusing and assaulting someone because she belongs to a particular race, in this case Indian".

Local media reported the 55-year-old Singaporean woman was walking briskly on Friday when a man shouted racial slurs at her for not wearing her mask above her nose and kicked her in the chest.

Face masks are mandatory in public in Singapore, but can be removed when exercising, including brisk walking.

The alleged attack comes as Singapore tightens social distancing rules and with authorities detecting a rising number of locally acquired coronavirus variants, including a more contagious variant first detected in India.

Other politicians in Singapore also condemned the alleged attack.

Grace Fu, minister for sustainability and the environment, said:

We felt indignant when Asians were attacked merely because of their race in other countries. Let us not allow such behaviour to take root here.

Violent hate crimes against people of Asian ethnicity have risen especially in the United States, coinciding with the spread of the coronavirus first detected in China in late 2019.

Chinese form about three-quarters of Singapore's local population, followed by about 15% of Malays and 7.5% Indians.

The finance and trade hub is also home to foreign workers from many countries, and has strict laws to keep harmony between different races and religions.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5182 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4775 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 547 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
13.97
-0.5%
GBP/ZAR
19.75
-0.4%
EUR/ZAR
17.00
-0.2%
AUD/ZAR
10.96
-0.3%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,836.90
+0.1%
Silver
27.45
+0.5%
Palladium
2,983.10
+0.7%
Platinum
1,249.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,588
-1.3%
All Share
67,529
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,906
-1.7%
Industrial 25
84,685
-1.1%
Financial 15
12,660
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo