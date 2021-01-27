57m ago

add bookmark

Singapore protesters detained for participating in tiny LGBTQI rights demonstration

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pride flag
Pride flag
PHOTO: Junior Gonzalez/Getty Images
  • LGBTQI rights protesters in Singapore were arrested after participating in a demonstration over the alleged mistreatment of a transgender student.
  • Five people demonstrated outside the education ministry over the treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.
  • The tightly-regulated city-state has tough laws against public protests, which are usually not allowed without a police permit.

Singapore – Three LGBTQI rights protesters have been arrested in Singapore after taking part in a tiny, rare demonstration triggered by the government's alleged mistreatment of a transgender student, police said on Wednesday.

The tightly-regulated city-state has tough laws against public protests, which are usually not allowed without a police permit – rarely granted – regardless of the number attending.

Five people demonstrated outside the education ministry on Tuesday over the treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, waving placards that read "trans students will not be erased" and "#Fix schools not students".

The trigger for the demonstration was claims the ministry had blocked a transgender student from receiving hormone therapy, an allegation that officials have denied.

Three protesters, aged between 19 and 32, were arrested for taking part in a public assembly without a permit after ignoring warnings to disband, police said.

They have been released on bail while investigations continue.

LGBTQI students mistreated

Protesters said LGBT pupils face a broad range of discrimination in the conservative country.

This includes an insistence by schools that students' clothes and hair conform to gender "norms" and a refusal to use the appropriate pronouns requested by students.

"LGBTQ students in school aren't treated well," Averyn Thng, a 23-year-old activist who took part in the protest, but who was not arrested, told AFP.

"The government doesn't see us as important enough to be protected."

The education ministry had no immediate comment.

The city-state is frequently criticised over its record on gay rights, and sex between men remains illegal under a colonial-era law.

While the legislation is not actively enforced, officials argue that Singaporeans remain conservative at heart and oppose repealing it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands
Nearly half of LGBT+ pupils feel unsafe at school in England, study finds
Gay couples in Hong Kong win legal victory over inheritance law
Read more on:
singaporehuman rightslgbtqi
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2344 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1131 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-1.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.85
(-0.89)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1839.15
(-0.62)
Silver
25.11
(-1.15)
Platinum
1078.50
(-1.73)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2309.00
(-0.04)
All Share
63328.95
(-0.93)
Top 40
58140.65
(-0.99)
Financial 15
11874.15
(+1.15)
Industrial 25
86530.85
(-0.43)
Resource 10
60262.32
(-2.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo