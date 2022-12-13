26m ago

add bookmark

Singaporean jailed for selling strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Singaporean man has been sent to prison for selling nearly $1 million worth of strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea.
A Singaporean man has been sent to prison for selling nearly $1 million worth of strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea.
Patrick Pleul, Getty Images
  • A Singaporean man has been jailed for selling nearly $1 million worth of strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea.
  • Phua Sze Hee, 59, a former manager at beverage company Pokka International, was sentenced to five weeks in jail on Monday after he pleaded guilty.
  • From 2017 to 2018, he sold beverages to several Singapore companies, knowing that they would be exported to North Korea for sale there.

A Singaporean man has been jailed for selling nearly $1 million worth of strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea, following other sanctions-busting trades from the city-state that have included sending wine, whisky and perfume to Pyongyang.

North Korea has been hit with a barrage of sanctions, including from the United Nations, over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, while Singapore suspended trade ties with the country in 2017.

Phua Sze Hee, 59, a former manager at beverage company Pokka International, was sentenced to five weeks in jail on Monday after he pleaded guilty.

From 2017 to 2018, he sold beverages including strawberry-flavoured milk and coffee drinks to several Singapore companies, knowing that they would be exported to North Korea for sale there.

He did not earn any commission from the sales, but it allowed him to meet his monthly sales targets, court documents said.

The documents added that in 2014 a customer had introduced Phua to "one Mr Kim, who was working as an ambassador in the North Korean Embassy in Singapore" and was later introduced to another employee at the embassy.

Pokka did not immediately respond to AFP.

While the soft drinks were destined for North Korea, leader Kim Jong-Un is known to have a taste for alcohol while his father Kim Jong-Il reportedly spent more than $700 000 a year importing Hennessy cognac.

The maximum punishment for exporting goods from Singapore to North Korea is a fine of up to $74 000 or three times the value of the goods exported, up to two years in jail, or both.

There have been several cases in recent years of companies and individuals from Singapore, a key trading hub and financial centre, being prosecuted for supplying banned goods to the North.

Two Singaporean companies were charged earlier this year with exporting whisky, wine and other drinks to North Korea.

In 2019, a court in the city-state jailed the director of a Singaporean trading firm for nearly three years for supplying $4.4 million worth of luxury goods, including alcohol and perfume, to North Korea.

In 2016, a shipping firm in the city was fined for its role in an attempt to smuggle Soviet-era weapons and fighter jets from Cuba to the North.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporenorth korea
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
44% - 541 votes
Lions
6% - 79 votes
Stormers
30% - 369 votes
Sharks
20% - 245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.65
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.69
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.59
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.07
+0.4%
Silver
23.39
+0.4%
Palladium
1,896.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,013.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
68,815
+0.8%
All Share
74,948
+0.7%
Resource 10
73,488
+0.9%
Industrial 25
94,026
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,259
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

3h ago

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

3h ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo