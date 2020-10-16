1h ago

add bookmark

Sinovac coronavirus vaccine offered by Chinese city for emergency use costs $60

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jiaxin is China is offering a Covid-19 vaccine for $60.
  • The experimental vaccine was developed by Sinovac Biotech.
  • The vaccine will cost $13.60 when it becomes available in Indonesia.

A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The eastern city of Jiaxin's centre for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that two doses of the vaccine candidate, called CoronaVac, will cost 200 yuan ($29.75) per dose and that vaccinations for key groups including medical professionals have begun.

Chinese authorities have to date not released pricing details for potential Covid-19 vaccines.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been given experimental vaccines in late-stage trials as part of an emergency inoculation programme launched in July.

It was not clear if Jiaxin city's pricing includes subsidies. The city's CDC declined to comment.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its vaccine is in late stage trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, and the company has said that an interim analysis of Phase 3 trial data could come as early as November.

Bio Farma, a state-owned firm in Indonesia which has reached a deal for at least 40 million doses from Sinovac, said this week the vaccine will cost around 200 000 rupiah ($13.60) per dose when it becomes available in the southeast Asian country.

China has said that while reasonable profits for companies are permitted, Covid-19 vaccines should be priced close to cost.

China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said in August that a vaccine candidate developed by a unit may cost no more than 1 000 yuan ($148.80) for two shots.

An official at China's National Health Commission has said, however, the price would be lower.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
YouTube to remove Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Vaccine reluctance linked to belief in coronavirus hoaxes - study
Covid-19 wrap : WHO says 180-plus countries committed to vaccine effort, China to test whole city
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 2858 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3514 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.32
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(+0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.45)
Gold
1908.72
(+0.14)
Silver
24.34
(+0.54)
Platinum
861.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2329.50
(-0.12)
All Share
55105.03
(+0.48)
Top 40
50760.60
(+0.51)
Financial 15
9745.81
(-0.78)
Industrial 25
75092.32
(+0.83)
Resource 10
54308.04
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo