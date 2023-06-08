Six children injured in mass stabbing in French town Annecy: security source

A total of seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, security sources told AFP on Thursday.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 07:45 on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will on Thursday travel to the town of Annecy where the attack took place, an aide told AFP.

Three victims are in critical condition, said a source with knowledge of the case.