1h ago

add bookmark

Six countries urge EU to continue Afghan deportations

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
European Union (iStock)
European Union (iStock)
  • The governments of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands have written to the EU's executive arm.
  • Belgian asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi has asked the Commission to continue to guarantee "the forced return of certain Afghans"
  • Mahdi added: "Just because regions of a country are dangerous doesn't mean that every person from that country has the right to protection".

Six EU countries have called on the European Commission not to halt the deportation of Afghan migrants despite an accelerating Taliban advance, officials said on Tuesday.

The governments of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands wrote to the EU's executive arm saying they should be allowed to send Afghan migrants back if their asylum bids fail.

Afghanistan urged the EU in July to cease forced deportations of Afghan migrants for three months as security forces battle the Taliban offensive ahead of the full US military pullout from Afghanistan on 31 August.

"In a letter I have asked the Commission, together with Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece, to continue to guarantee the forced return of certain Afghans," Belgian asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi said.

"Just because regions of a country are dangerous doesn't mean that every person from that country has the right to protection," he said on Twitter.

The Dutch justice ministry also confirmed that it had asked Brussels not to suspend forced deportations, while adding that "developments in Afghanistan were being followed closely".

ALSO READ | Taliban seize two more Afghan provincial capitals in northern blitz

Danish Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said he was "happy" that the six countries were of the same mind on the issue.

"It's important for the government that failed asylum seekers should be sent to their own country," he said in a statement issued after the letter was originally sent late last week.

But a senior EU official said that because the Afghan authorities had notified Brussels that Kabul was suspending its forced return operations for three months, there was little chance any would go ahead.

The official said:

And clearly given the current situation I do not expect forced return operations to actually take place.

The official said that so far this year 1 200 people had been returned to Afghanistan from the EU - with 1 000 of those being "voluntary" and 200 "forced".

The Taliban are in control of seven Afghan provincial capitals after a blitz across the north of the country forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

The United States has all but left the battlefield ahead of the completion at the end of the month of its longest war, following the 2001 invasion to topple the Taliban after the 11 September attacks.

After Kabul's appeal to EU countries on 11 July, Sweden and Finland halted forced deportations to Afghanistan.

Afghans in 2020 made up 10.6 percent of asylum seekers in the EU, or just over 44 000 out of some 416 000 requests, the second largest behind Syrians on 15.2 percent, according to EU statistics.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghan
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
27% - 133 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
5% - 23 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
25% - 121 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
11% - 55 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
32% - 155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,728.77
-0.1%
Silver
23.34
-0.5%
Palladium
2,652.00
+1.7%
Platinum
1,001.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,541
+1.7%
All Share
69,602
+1.4%
Resource 10
69,350
+0.0%
Industrial 25
89,841
+3.5%
Financial 15
13,538
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

7h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

12h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo