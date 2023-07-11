34m ago

Share

Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after takeoff.
  • The helicopter lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning.
  • The two helicopters deployed for search and rescue could  not land at the crash site because of the weather, but teams on the ground brought the bodies to the helicopters which landed close by.

All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off in the Everest region on Tuesday, aviation authorities said.

The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world's highest peak, with five Mexican travellers and a Nepali pilot onboard.

The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement.

"The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu," Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP.

Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather.

"The teams on the ground brought the bodies to the helicopters which were able to land close by," Tiwari said.

Lhakpa Sherpa, a local resident who joined search and rescue efforts, said the scene was "very scary".

He said:

It looks like the helicopter first collided with a tree and then slammed on the floor. It has caused a small hole in the ground.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "expressed grief" over the incident, his office said on Twitter.

Poor air safety 

Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.

The country is notorious for its poor air safety, and Tuesday's incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents.

One person was killed and four were injured in May when a helicopter crashed in eastern Nepal after dropping off goods for a hydroelectricity project.

Multiple helicopter accidents claimed more than a dozen lives during rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake.

Plane crashes are also common in the Himalayan republic, home to remote and tricky runways flanked by snow-capped peaks that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

READ | 67 confirmed killed in Nepal plane crash

The weather can change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions, and Nepal's woeful safety record has been exacerbated by insufficient training and maintenance.

All 72 people aboard a flight to the tourist city of Pokhara were killed in January when the plane plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames.

In 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people and seriously injuring 20.

In 1992, in Nepal's deadliest air accident, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nepalaviationaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
79% - 31 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
21% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.96
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
926.45
-0.6%
Palladium
1,248.02
+0.4%
Gold
1,931.77
+0.3%
Silver
23.09
-0.2%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,532
+0.6%
All Share
74,877
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,164
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,979
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,972
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

9h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

9h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

9h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

9h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo