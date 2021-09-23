49m ago

add bookmark

Six die in plane crash in Russia's Far East

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Dmitry Ovchinnikov\TASS via Getty Images)
(Photo by Dmitry Ovchinnikov\TASS via Getty Images)
  • The Russian transport plane crashed outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.
  • Authorities said they were looking into the cause of the crash.
  • All members of the crew who were on board died.

All six crew members on board a Russian transport plane died when it crashed earlier outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, local officials said on Thursday.

The wreckage was discovered by a search team after it disappeared from radars on Wednesday evening.

Photos from the scene showed debris from the Antonov An-26 transport aircraft scattered across broken tree branches.

"All members of the crew died. We extend our condolences to the families," the Khabarovsk branch of the health ministry said in a statement.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former Soviet Union for civilian and military transport.

They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

ALSO READ | Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Investigators said remnants of the plane were discovered on a ridge in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Nature Reserve, some 20 kilometres south of Khabarovsk.

They said they were now looking into the cause of the crash.

The emergencies ministry said it had taken more than five hours to reach the remote crash site.

Once notorious for plane accidents, Russia's major airlines have shifted from ageing Soviet aircraft to more modern planes.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards persist, and the country has recently seen several deadly air accidents.

In July, an An-26 flying over the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula crashed, killing all 28 people on board.

A month later, a Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Kamchatka crashed into a lake, killing eight people.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 119 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 349 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
15% - 256 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
58% - 983 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,750.09
-1.0%
Silver
22.68
-0.0%
Palladium
1,988.01
-2.0%
Platinum
1,001.63
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,643
+1.2%
All Share
64,049
+1.1%
Resource 10
57,254
+0.5%
Industrial 25
82,879
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,317
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo