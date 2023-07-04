4m ago

Six hurt in suspected Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv

Six people were injured in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday by an assailant believed to be a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said, calling the incident terrorism.

The suspect was "neutralised" by a civilian first-responder, police said. 

A medic who examined him at the scene told Israel's Kan radio that he had been shot dead.

Israel has been on alert for Palestinian attacks a day after launching a major military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior official from the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement praised the attack as "an initial and natural response of the resistance toward what is happening in Jenin" although he stopped short of claiming responsibility.

READ | Tensions high as Israel nationalists march into east Jerusalem

Video circulated online showed a pick-up truck that had mounted a pavement near a mall and jutted into a bicycle path.

A spokesperson for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said some of those injured had knife wounds.


