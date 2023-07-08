12m ago

Share

Six killed as attackers storm police station in southeast Iran

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two Iranian police officers were among six people killed on Saturday when gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a police station. File image.
Two Iranian police officers were among six people killed on Saturday when gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a police station. File image.
Getty Images
  • Two Iranian police officers and four attackers were killed on Saturday when gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a police station.
  • A militant group claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in a social media post.
  • The group said the attack was in retaliation for the deaths of protesters killed by security forces on 30 September 2022.

Two police officers and four attackers were killed on Saturday when gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a police station in the mostly Sunni city of Zahedan in Iran's restive southeast, state television reported.

Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, was scene of some of the bloodiest protests during a wave of nationwide unrest last year triggered by the death of a young Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police.

A militant group operating in the area called Jaish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in a social media post, saying it was in retaliation for the deaths of protesters killed by security forces on 30 September 2022.

It said the police station targeted was "one of the main perpetrators of the Bloody Friday calamity in Zahedan".

State television said "all four terrorists" had died in the raid.

READ | Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting

Amnesty International said security forces killed at least 66 people in the 30 September crackdown on demonstrators.

Authorities sacked Zahedan's police commander and a police station chief afterwards, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a delegation to negotiate with critical Sunni Baluch clerics.

Public anger grew in Zahedan in the lead up to the 30 September crackdown following allegations circulated on social media about the rape of a local teenage girl by a police officer.

Molavi Abdolhamid, Iran's most prominent Sunni cleric and a long-time critic of Iran's Shi'ite leaders, condemned the attack on the police station, urging Baluchistan residents to avoid actions that would lead to a breakdown in security.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran's poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route.

Human rights groups say the Baluch minority, estimated to number up to 2 million people, has faced discrimination and repression for decades.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2478 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7658 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.49
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.76
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
908.24
0.0%
Palladium
1,242.00
0.0%
Gold
1,925.88
0.0%
Silver
23.09
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,510
+1.0%
All Share
74,823
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,033
+1.4%
Industrial 25
103,544
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,064
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo