36m ago

add bookmark

Six killed in powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Mexico

  • A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico, killing six people and causing damage to structures.
  • Hundreds of aftershocks were reported in the hours following the initial quake, which was felt as far as 700km away.
  • The quake added to virus woes – Mexico has already suffered more than 23 000 Covid-19 deaths from 191 410 cases.

Oaxaca – A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday, killing six people, sending hundreds fleeing from their homes and forcing the closure of a major state-owned oil refinery.

Hundreds of aftershocks were reported in the hours following the initial tremor, which was felt in Mexico City, some 700km distant from the epicentre in Crucecita, in Oaxaca state.

"We had to leave because there is a risk that the market will collapse. We are hardly selling anything because of the pandemic and now if the market is closed we will have a worse time," said Juana Martinez, 60, a flower-seller in Oaxaca city.

All the deaths occurred in Oaxaca, with the majority due to the collapse of buildings. A woman died near Crucecita, and five other people died in towns located within 150km of the epicentre, officials said.

The 7.4 quake struck at a depth of 23km, the US Geological Survey reported.

An initial tsunami warning was later reversed.

There was no damage reported to "strategic infrastructure" including ports, airports, refineries and hydroelectric plants, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video published on social media.

15 construction workers trapped

Mexican Oil said its refinery in Salina Cruz in Oaxaca had been shut down as a precaution after a fire broke out at the plant "that was immediately stifled".

One of the dead from the earthquake was a worker at the refinery, who was killed after falling off a high structure.

Other refineries in the state are operating as normal, Mexican Oil said.

Rescuers were battling to reach a remote area of the rugged state amid reports that 15 workers had become trapped while constructing a highway.

The quake also caused slight damage to four hospitals and a clinic, as well as to churches, markets and other buildings, authorities said.

Six hours after the quake, 447 aftershocks had been recorded across the region, the strongest at a magnitude of 4.6.

The US Pacific Tsunami warning centre initially said hazardous waves as high as three metres could strike anywhere within 1 000km of the quake's epicentre, affecting the Pacific coast of Mexico and Central and South America.

Quake adding to virus woes

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also activated response protocols, adding that two people had been injured. Apart from some building facades falling, she said there had been "no major incidents" reported.

The earthquake was felt in several parts of the capital of 8.8 million people which in 2017 was hit by a 7.1 magnitude quake that left 360 people dead throughout the country.

That same year, 96 people died after an 8.1 magnitude quake struck the south of the country, with Oaxaca the worst affected state.

The quake has hit at a time when Mexico is already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

It has suffered more than 23 000 Covid-19 deaths – the second most in Latin America – and 191 410 cases.

Workers remove rubble and place security tape
Workers remove rubble and place security tape alerting of a damaged building after a quake in Oaxaca, Mexico on June 23, 2020.

On Tuesday, the country recorded its highest number of cases in a 24-hour period, with 6 288 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Medical staff were evacuated from some hospitals in the capital alongside patients, although those suffering from the coronavirus remained isolated inside the buildings, alongside their caretakers.

"All those that are in an area with Covid patients remain inside, only those of us who weren't there at the time" have come out, said Jaime Gomez, a nurse at a hospital caring for coronavirus patients.

Many of the people that fled into the streets of the capital were not wearing face masks.

"With all the virus problems and now the tremors, and I've just lost one child and the other is ill, so imagine (how I'm feeling)," a tearful Maria Teresa Duran, 80, told AFP.


Related Links
Four dead after earthquake strikes in southwest China
WATCH: Croatia's Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake
Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations
Read more on:
mexicoearthquakes
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
18% - 1165 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 3306 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 2060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(-0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.48)
Gold
1770.46
(+0.14)
Silver
17.89
(-0.36)
Platinum
827.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1916.00
(-0.08)
All Share
55552.28
(+0.14)
Top 40
51197.23
(+0.01)
Financial 15
10421.53
(+1.94)
Industrial 25
77226.92
(-0.37)
Resource 10
51892.88
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo