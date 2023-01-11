58m ago

add bookmark

Six lightly wounded in knife attack at Paris train station

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French police cordon off an area at Paris' Gare du Nord train station, after several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife on 11 January 2023.
French police cordon off an area at Paris' Gare du Nord train station, after several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife on 11 January 2023.
JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Six people were lightly wounded on Wednesday by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, police and prosecutors said.

The man was arrested by police at the station - a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe - after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.

Police were treating the stabbings as a criminal act, not a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said.

The attacker sustained a life-threatening chest injury as police fired several rounds, the source said.

An off-duty police officer was the first to act against the attacker, Le Parisien daily said.

"An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

He added:

He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.

The incident caused major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.

Police cordoned off the station, and set up large white curtains around the attack scene.

The Gare du Nord is one of the world's busiest train stations with 700 000 travelers per day.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parisfranceattackviolence
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 959 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.00
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,884.70
+0.4%
Silver
23.90
+1.2%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
80.10
+0.6%
Top 40
72,640
+1.1%
All Share
78,773
+1.0%
Resource 10
78,292
+1.7%
Industrial 25
99,212
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,845
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo