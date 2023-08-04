1h ago

Share

Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing and sexually assaulting two black men

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to the torture of two men.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to the torture of two men.
Pixabay/Stock
  • On Thursday, six former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to assaulting two men earlier this year.
  • Prosecutors say the victims were shocked, racially abused, and sexually assaulted with a pistol and dildo.
  • The victims launched a $400 million civil rights lawsuit against the county over the incident.

Six white former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal civil rights crimes for brutally assaulting two black men earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said the six officers sexually and physically assaulted two handcuffed black men for more than two hours during a 24 January raid on a Braxton, Mississippi, home for which they had no warrant. The officers carried out mock executions on one of the men and shot him in the face, critically injuring the man.

As the victim was bleeding on the floor, the former officers did not provide medical aid, but instead gathered outside the home to devise a false cover story and took steps to corroborate it, including by planting a gun and destroying surveillance video, the Justice Department said.

The officers pleaded guilty to 16 felonies including civil rights conspiracy, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among others. As part of their federal pleas, the men are also scheduled to plea guilty to state charges on 14 August, federal prosecutors said.

Both black men were repeatedly shocked with tasers, called racial slurs, made to strip naked, and sexually abused with a pistol and a dildo, prosecutors said.

The officers then tried to burn the clothes of the victims in an attempt to cover up their crimes and planted methamphetamine in the house.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a written statement "the defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect."

Five of the men who pleaded guilty are former sheriffs deputies for Rankin County and they include Hunter Elward, 31; Christian Dedmon, 28; Brett McAlpin, 52; Jeffrey Middleton, 46; and Daniel Opdyke 27. The sixth person who pleaded was Joshua Hartfield, 31, a former police officer in Richland, Mississippi.

All of the officers were fired or resigned in recent weeks.

The Justice Department began its investigation into the case in February.

The two black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, filed a $400 million federal civil rights lawsuit against Rankin County in June over the case.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united statesusamississippipolice brutalitycrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1137 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

4h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.50
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.30
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
920.04
+0.9%
Palladium
1,248.24
-0.1%
Gold
1,943.96
+0.5%
Silver
23.70
+0.5%
Brent-ruolie
85.14
+2.3%
Top 40
71,590
+0.2%
All Share
76,959
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,559
-0.6%
Industrial 25
107,093
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,182
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo