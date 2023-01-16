1h ago

add bookmark

Six people dead in home shooting, including six-month old baby

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A six-month-old baby was among the dead. (Photo: Getty Images)
A six-month-old baby was among the dead. (Photo: Getty Images)

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a "horrific massacre."

Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

Boudreaux added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.

"We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations," Boudreaux said.

The official added that narcotics search warrants were conducted by the sheriff's office at that residence last week.

ALSO READ | Six crime stories that shocked South Africa in 2022

Authorities responded early morning on Monday after multiple shots were heard and found the victims as they arrived on the scene. Some victims were found in the street while others were found in the house.

One victim was found alive and wounded when authorities arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux did not immediately share further details.

"I do have more information but I'm not at liberty to discuss at this point," he said. "We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 877 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3490 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

14h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

14h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.05
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.79
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.44
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,915.63
-0.4%
Silver
24.28
+0.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,047
-0.2%
All Share
79,168
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,199
-0.5%
Industrial 25
99,627
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,158
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo