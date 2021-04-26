1h ago

add bookmark

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial - lawyer

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo: GALLO IMAGES/ GETTY IMAGES)
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo: GALLO IMAGES/ GETTY IMAGES)
  • Lawyer for Ghislane Maxwell says she deserves bail to prepare for her trial.
  • He said it is unfair for her to review millions of pages of material in jail.
  • Maxwell has pleased not guilty to charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her "horrific" jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.

The lawyer David Markus said it's unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, like Epstein, commit suicide.

"We just want a fair opportunity, a fair chance, so she can get ready for the trial of her life," Markus told a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

He said:

It's impossible to prepare for trial when you're getting no sleep.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three girls for sex from 1994 to 1997, and sex trafficking for grooming and paying a fourth girl for nude massages and sex acts with the financier from 2001 to 2004.

The British socialite is appealing U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan's March 22 rejection of a $28.5 million bail package that included renouncing her British and French citizenships.

Nathan has denied bail three times, and said Maxwell was a "significant risk of flight" even with high bail.

READ | Speculation mounts Prince Andrew may make his comeback after Prince Philip’s death

Maxwell has been jailed in Brooklyn since her July 2020 arrest at a million-dollar New Hampshire home that prosecutors called a hideout. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Federal prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the three-judge appeals court panel that Nathan did not commit "clear error," a high legal standard, in denying bail.

One judge asked whether prison officials not wanting to "risk another embarrassment" of another inmate's suicide should let an independent psychiatrist evaluate Maxwell.

Pomerantz said Maxwell's lawyers haven't asked for one, and said Nathan has "actively" monitored her jail conditions to ensure she'll be ready for trial.

READ | Ghislaine Maxwell’s desperate attempt to leave jail before Christmas will cost her R415 million

The appeals court did not say when it will rule.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. A trial is scheduled for July 12, but Maxwell wants it delayed until November or next January because of its complexity.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ghislaine maxwellukus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5343 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1752 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2656 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.28
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.86
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(+0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,780.24
(+0.2)
Silver
26.18
(+0.7)
Platinum
1,247.50
(+1.5)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,921.50
(+2.2)
All Share
67,573
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,717
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,211
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
86,871
(-0.1)
Resource 10
69,926
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo