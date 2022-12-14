59m ago

add bookmark

Small boat sinks off English coast, fatalities reported - BBC

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A small boat carrying migrants has reportedly sunk off the southeastern coast of England on Wednesday, killing some of those on board.
A small boat carrying migrants has reportedly sunk off the southeastern coast of England on Wednesday, killing some of those on board.
Ben Stansall / AFP
  • A small boat carrying migrants has sunk off the southeastern coast of England, killing some of those on board.
  • Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams are working with the French and British navies to respond to the early morning incident.
  • The new incident comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to toughen the laws to stop the small boats crossing the Channel.

A small boat carrying migrants has sunk off the southeastern coast of England, killing some of those on board, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Britain's government and emergency officials confirmed that an incident was ongoing, with lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies to respond to an event that occurred in freezing conditions at around 03:40.

"It's understood there have been fatalities after a migrant boat sank in the Channel. This has not yet been confirmed by the authorities," the BBC's local reporter said on Twitter.

Temperatures have plunged across Britain in the last week, bringing snow to some parts of the country. The temperature was logged at 2 degrees Celsius in a nearby town.

"We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response," a spokesperson for the government said. "Further details will be provided in due course."

Small boats, often inflatable dinghies, travel regularly across the Channel carrying migrants from France to Britain.

More than 40 000 people, a record number, have arrived via the perilous journey this year, reigniting tensions between Britain and France.

Data compiled by the Missing Migrants Project showed 205 migrants had been recorded dead or missing in the English Channel since 2014.

In the worst recorded accident of its kind, 27 people died while attempting to cross the sea in an inflatable dinghy in November 2021.

The new incident comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to toughen the laws to stop the small boats crossing the Channel, including legislation to prevent migrants from remaining in the country.

Sunak said the government was sending a message that "enough is enough" and people were "right to feel angry" about repeated failures to tackle the issue.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukmigrants
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
42% - 1252 votes
Lions
6% - 179 votes
Stormers
31% - 934 votes
Sharks
21% - 627 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.22
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.27
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,808.43
-0.1%
Silver
23.67
-0.2%
Palladium
1,928.34
-0.4%
Platinum
1,037.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
80.68
+3.3%
Top 40
68,641
-1.5%
All Share
74,786
-1.4%
Resource 10
72,456
-3.0%
Industrial 25
93,442
-1.6%
Financial 15
15,607
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo