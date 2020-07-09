1h ago

add bookmark

Smog causes an estimated 49 000 deaths in Beijing, Shanghai in 2020

The Indian capital, New Delhi has suffered the most from air pollution.
The Indian capital, New Delhi has suffered the most from air pollution.
Prabhjot Gill, AP

  • The clean air counter measures smog in 28 major cities worldwide.
  • High levels of smog are associated with a range of diseases.
  • New Delhi in India suffered the most from pollution.

Air pollution has caused an estimated 49 000 deaths and $23 billion in economic losses in the cities of Beijing and Shanghai alone since  1 January 2020, according to a "clean air counter" launched by environmental groups on Thursday.

The online tool launched by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Greenpeace Southeast Asia and IQAir Air Visual, measures smog in 28 major cities worldwide and uses models devised by the Global Burden of Disease research programme to estimate the health impact.

Higher levels of smog are associated with a wide range of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.

The economic impact was calculated by estimating factors like work absences and years lost due to illness. Measured on a per capita basis, New Delhi in India suffered the most from pollution, losing an estimated 25 000 lives as well as 5.8% of its total GDP since the start of the year.

ALSO READ | Global cost of air pollution $2.9 trillion a year: NGO report

According to the tracker, Shanghai saw an estimated 27 000 deaths from 1 January, more than the 22 000 in Beijing, partly a reflection of the city's higher population.

"This also highlights the fact that Shanghai's pollution is now almost as bad as Beijing's, as Beijing has improved a lot faster," said Lauri Myllyvirta, CREA's lead analyst.

According to official Chinese data, concentrations of small, hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 were higher in Shanghai in the first half of the year than in Beijing.

However, Shanghai registered higher rates of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, two other major components of smog.

Overall, smog in China in 2020 has declined compared to last year, with Covid-19 lockdowns cutting traffic and industrial activity, but experts warn that efforts to rejuvenate the economy could cause a rebound in the second half of the year.

Related Links
Dirty air is destroying our health
Rising air pollution in world's cities hurting millions - UN
Air pollution kills millions in China - report
Read more on:
shanghaibeijingair pollution
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1719 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 1890 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 8807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.64)
Gold
1810.28
(+0.13)
Silver
18.87
(+1.13)
Platinum
853.00
(+0.65)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1965.00
(+3.16)
All Share
56405.91
(+0.96)
Top 40
52086.67
(+1.02)
Financial 15
10464.44
(+1.84)
Industrial 25
78311.54
(+1.04)
Resource 10
53069.86
(+0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo