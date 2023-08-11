1h ago

Share

Soldiers hospitalised after croc attack, Australian defence department charged

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild/Getty Images
  • Australia's defence department was charged with a workplace safety breach after a crocodile attack on two soldiers.
  • The soldiers were hospitalised after being attacked by a 2.5-metre saltwater crocodile while swimming in infested waters.
  • The department is accused of failing to implement a number of policies.

Australia's defence department has been charged with a workplace safety breach after a 2.5-metre saltwater crocodile mauled two soldiers who went for a dip in infested waters.

The two servicemen - a private and a corporal - were hospitalised after escaping from the jaws of the reptile, which attacked in August 2021 when they went for a swim in Cape York Peninsula in northeastern Australia.

The pair had been given permission to go fishing in an inflatable Zodiac boat in the remote region, about 750 kilometres north of the Queensland city of Cairns.

After anchoring the boat, they jumped into the water and were "almost immediately" attacked by the crocodile, said Australia's work health and safety watchdog Comcare on Friday.

"The crocodile dragged one of the soldiers underwater and mauled him while his colleague fought off the animal, allowing the men to escape to the Zodiac," the government body said.

READ | 'Like a warzone': Hawaii's fleeing tourists tell of escape from deadly wildfire

Both soldiers were badly injured, suffering bite and claw wounds, and they were treated at Cairns Hospital.

Prosecutors laid a single charge against the Department of Defence alleging it had breached federal work health and safety laws, Comcare said.

The department is accused of failing to implement a number of policies: prohibiting workers from entering crocodile-inhabited water without an operational or safety reason; doing risk assessments; and providing a detailed safety briefing about the risk of crocodile attacks.

The soldiers had been taking a landing craft from their base in Darwin to Townsville for maintenance when they decided to go for the ill-fated swim.

If found guilty, the maximum penalty is Aus$1.5 million.


The defence department thanked members of the community and emergency workers who helped the two men after the attack.

"The safety of our people is paramount in all activities and critical to our mission of defending Australia and its national interests," it said in a statement provided to AFP.

The defence department confirmed a single charge had been laid against it but declined further comment, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacrocodiles
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 215 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 1688 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

6h ago

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

6h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.88
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.99
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
912.67
-0.1%
Palladium
1,306.71
+1.2%
Gold
1,918.80
+0.3%
Silver
22.79
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.40
-1.3%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.4%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo